Another diamond interchange is coming to this Interstate 75 interchange

As work nears completion on the new Interstate 75/University Parkway interchange, attention shifts to an interchange to the north.
A diamond configuration interchange is planned for I-75 at State Road 64. On Thursday, April 20, Florida Department of Transportation will have a public meeting about the planned improvements to the interchange.
The meeting, which will be from 4 to 6 p.m., will be RiverLife Church, 1012 57th St. E., Bradenton.
“The project consists of reconstructing the existing I-75 at SR 64 interchange to provide for a diamond configuration interchange and to provide for a future 10-lane roadway along I-75,” according to a news release. “The construction plans also require modifications to the existing interchange bridges, the replacement of the existing interchange entrance and exit ramps, and the widening of SR 64 from east of 64th Street Court East to west of Grand Harbour Parkway.”
FDOT officials have previously said the project will cost approximately $47 million and take 2.2 years to complete.
