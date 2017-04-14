Thousands flock to annual Children’s Parade in Palmetto

There are many parades that traverse area roadways annually, but only one is dedicated solely to the children of Manatee County.

The annual Hernando de Soto Historical Society Children’s Parade launched down the streets of Palmetto on Good Friday morning with thousands of children either attending or marching in a parade featuring floats designed and made by area elementary schools. Beads and candy flew from every direction and every group of children seemed to have their own system of how to get the most.

Some groups packed into the parade route, other kids waved their hands frantically while still others jumped up and down as high as they could. But a trio of kids about midway down the parade route appeared to have it figured out as they screamed at each passing vehicle in unison, “Beads, beads, beads!” From the sheer amount of beads hanging from their little necks, their system was flawless.

Crowds gathered early for the big event and drew a mixture of new attendees, those who have made it a family tradition and others who have come full circle from once bringing their children to now bringing their grandchildren.

Bradenton’s Alana Pyle attended Friday’s parade for the first time in many years. She used to bring her seven children every year, and returned this year with three grandchildren.

“It’s a great community spirit with the kids,” Pyle said. “The kids get a great opportunity to participate by building the floats and many have friends in the parade. It’s a tradition for a lot of people.”

For Virginia Stinton, tradition almost doesn’t cover her commitment to the annual parade. The 37-year-old mother of four has been coming to the parade every year since she was a child and now brings her own.

“I always enjoy coming here,” Stinton said. “It’s something I did as a kid and I love bringing mine now.”

There were a handful of schools who built their own floats and the variety of imaginations were at work with the various themes. But Stinton said there used to be a lot more schools participating and she said she would like to see that number increase to the days when she was a child.

De Soto Executive Director Ray Niecestro said no one seems to know exactly how long the parade has been running, but the common estimate among many was “more than 30 years.” One of just many events the Historical Society puts on throughout the year, Niecestro said the Children’s Parade truly is about having fun.

“It’s a lot of fun to see what the kids come up with and it’s something unique because it’s the kids who get to build the floats and the younger cheerleaders get their first chance to perform before a large crowd,” he said. “It’s a fun event, but at the same time they are getting some life lessons in working together as a team.”

Amanda Young was attending her first parade with her two youngsters. Young agreed that one of the great components of the parade is the way the kids are so involved, as did Liz Casteel, a Palmetto High School teacher who had a pair of young boys at her side.

“I grew up in Bradenton and then lived a few other places,” Casteel said. “This is why me and my husband chose Palmetto to call home. I feel like my kids are really part of a community here and I think we lost a lot of that in other places. I like a nice, small town atmosphere and that’s what we have here.”

Casteel said Palmetto offers that rare opportunity, but for her son, 6-year-old Colton, Friday’s event was all about “beads and candy.”