Florida House candidate James Buchanan makes first stump speech

A month after filing to run for Florida House District 71, Republican candidate James Buchanan, 35, made his first campaign appearance Thursday, and it was before the East Manatee Republican Club.
“Education is an area of passion for me,” Buchanan told members of the club meeting at Peridia Golf and Country Club. “Florida is ranked 46th in kindergarten through grade 12. I don’t think that is acceptable. It’s very important that parents remain engaged.”
Buchanan, one of two Republicans who have announced for the 2018 election to replace the term-limited Jim Boyd, stressed the need for environmental protection.
“We are truly blessed. We live in the greatest democracy in the world, and we live in the state where everyone comes to vacation,” said Buchanan, whose father, Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, has served in Congress since 2006. “In my mind, especially in this area, a good environment is good for business. We need to make sure our water and our beaches are clean.”
Will Robinson, a Bradenton attorney, was the first Republican to file to replace Boyd, who was first elected to the House in 2010. Randy Cooper, a Democrat and West Manatee Fire and Rescue District commissioner, has also filed for the District 71 House seat.
As a football player at Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, Buchanan was heavily recruited as one of the top fullbacks in the United States. He earned a football scholarship to Florida State University, but injuries ended his playing days as a freshman.
One of his heroes continues to be former FSU coach Bobby Bowden, who showed a personal interest in his players beyond the football field, Buchanan said. At FSU, Buchanan majored in business and entrepreneurship. After graduation, he learned the real estate business at Michael Saunders and Company.
He earned an MBA in 2008 and started his own real estate firm in 2010.
Buchanan said pillars of his candidacy rest on creating jobs, reducing governmental regulation, respect for the sanctity of life, and protection of the right of citizens to bear arms.
Buchanan said he plans to do lots of listening during his candidacy.
“God gave us two ears and one mouth. I need your help in bringing forward the issues that affect our community,” Buchanan said. “We need to put the people first and have the moral fiber to do what is right.”
Betsy Chartier, one of the club members present Thursday, picked up on Buchanan’s focus on education.
“Education always gets my attention,” Chartier said, adding that school spending without parental involvement is not a recipe for success. “I feel so sorry for children whose parents don’t get involved in their lives.”
