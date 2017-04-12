Manatee Memorial Hospital gets ‘D’ grade for patient safety

Bradenton’s Manatee Memorial Hospital got a “D” grade in a national hospital safety report card announced Wednesday.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade survey has assigned the letter grades A,B,C,D and F to hospitals since 2012 to rate how well they are protecting patients from preventable medical and medication errors, as well as injuries and infections.
A non-profit, Leapfrog offers a voluntary survey that drew 2,600 hospitals this spring, roughly one-third receiving “A” grades.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital scored an “A” grade, as did Doctor’s Hospital of Sarasota.
The report states that roughly 33,000 lives could be saved annually if every hospital performed to the level of its “A” rated hospitals.
Leapfrog gave Bradenton’s Blake Medical Center a “C.”
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, which joins Manatee Memorial Hospital as part of the Manatee Healthcare System, was not ranked because hospital officials declined to report, according to Leapfrog’s data.
The full report is available online at hospitalsafetygrade.org/your-hospitals-safety-grade/state-rankings
MMH rated down on infections, surgery, safety
Manatee Memorial received worse than average scores for its rate of MRSA infections, problems with surgery, practices to prevent errors and safety problems, the report states.
The hospital declined to report on staff matters, such as whether there was training to improve safety, effective leadership to prevent errors, enough qualified nurses, good communication with doctors and specially trained doctors for the ICU, according to Leapfrog.
Officials from Manatee Memorial Hospital and Blake Medical Center were not immediately available for comment.
In the category of infections, Manatee Memorial received a score of 1.276, worse than the average hospital’s score of 0.862, but better than the worst hospital’s score of 3.968.
The infection report showed that MMH was worse than average on MRSA infection, infection in the blood and urinary tract during an ICU stay and surgical site infection after colon surgery.
“This number represents the a comparison of the number of infections that actually happened at this hospital to the number of infections expected for this hospital, given the number of patients they care for on a daily basis,” the survey stated.
In the category of problems with surgery, MMH scored a 0.1, worse than the average hospital score of 0.025, but better than the worst hospital’s score of 0.386.
The surgical problem report showed that MMH was worse than average in dangerous objects left in patient’s bodies, surgical wounds splitting open, death from serious treatable complications, collapsed lung, serious breathing problems and accidental cuts and tears. MMH was excellent, however, in avoiding dangerous blood clots, the report states.
In the category of safety problems, MMH received a score of 0.54, worse than the average hospital’s score of 0.44 but better than the worst hospital’s score of 2.28.
The safety problem report showed that MMH was worse than average in dangerous bed sores. But the hospital was excellent in avoiding patient falls and gas bubbles in the blood. The hospital may have received a lower score in safety because it declined to report on if it tracks risks to patients to reduce them and if it takes steps to prevent ventilator problems, the report states.
In the category of practices to prevent errors, MMH scored a 65, worse than the average hospital score of 75, but better than the worst hospital’s score of 5.
The error report showed that MMH was worse than average in sending doctor’s orders for medications through a computer and communication about medicines and discharge. MMH declined to report on whether staff accurately record patient medications and hand washing.
