Crash shuts down Cortez Bridge

A crash that injured several people on the Cortez Bridge Wednesday afternoon has caused a roadblock for both lanes of traffic.
The crash was reported at approximately 2:50 p.m., according to Manatee County Emergency Communications Center officials. It was originally reported as a head-on collision between two vehicles at the east end of the bridge.
Five people were reported injured, and two of those people were trauma alerts, according to ECC. The extent of injuries to the other three people involved was not immediately available.
Officials said one person was trapped in a vehicle, but crews were able to free them.
Both lanes of the bridge are blocked, according to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website.
