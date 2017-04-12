Missing man said he was tired of cancer treatments

A 63-year-old Palmetto man diagnosed with cancer has been missing for two weeks, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnnie Archie recently said he was tired of his cancer treatments and wanted to be with his mother, who is dead, according to the sheriff’s office. A family member reported to law enforcement Tuesday that he was missing.
According to the sheriff’s office, he had surgery several weeks ago and may need medical attention for a wound. Archie, who lives in the 1000 block of 29th Street East in Palmetto, didn’t take a car.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
