Manatee residents honored with scouting awards

Retired Army Col. B.J. “Red Dog” Maynard was recently awarded a Lifetime of Service award by the Manatee District of the Southwest Florida Council, Boy Scouts of America for his continued service to youth and to the overall scouting community.
Maynard, who served in Korea and Vietnam, has been involved in scouting since 1971. Following his move from Fort Benning to Bradenton in 1995, he continued his involvement serving in a variety of capacities ranging from range master at Camp Flying Eagle’s shooting sports area to being a member of the Manatee District Committee.
From 2005 to 2007, Maynard was the driving force behind the successful attempt to save the Camp Flying Eagle property from being sold to private developers.
Special arrangements were made with the Army for Capt. Scott Hall to fly in from Fort Irwin, Ca., to serve as guest speaker.
Maynard has served as a mentor for Hall in his journey to become an Eagle Scout and later during his military career. His appearance for the ceremony came as a complete surprise to Maynard.
Also recognized for the impact that they have made on the lives of youth and for their service to the community outside of scouting:
- Geoff Ashman (Troop 89), Larue Ashman (Troop 89), Steve Kurutz (Pack and Troop 76), and Warren Zapata (Troop 76) received the The Live Oak Award for demonstrating loyal and faithful service to scouting and in the community .
- Lee Manevitch (Troop 10, Venture Crew 1995, and District Commissioner) and Ken Settlemyer (scoutmaster Troop 8) received the District Award of Merit were
- Maureen Reinecke (Troop 89) was recognized with the Silver Beaver Award, the highest recognition that can be given to a volunteer by the council.
