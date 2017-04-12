Pedestrian killed on State Road 70

A Lakewood Ranch man was hit by a car while walking on a lane of State Road 70, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, 47-year-old Tabah Baker was walking on the right eastbound lane of State Road 70 east of 56th Court East, the FHP report said. A 74-year-old driver from Ellenton was traveling in the right eastbound lane of State Road 70 and did not see Baker, striking him with the right side of his car.
Baker then hit the hood and windshield of the car before landing west of 56th Court East, the report said. He was taken to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, but died of his injuries.
According to his Facebook page, Baker worked at Blake Medical Center. A woman who identified herself as his daughter-in-law said she was “heartbroken.”
“Words cannot do justice to how beautiful of a person you were!” she wrote.
The crash is under investigation.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
