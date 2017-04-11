Local

April 11, 2017 12:14 PM

A second school bus crash has been reported, this time with no injuries

By Jessica De Leon

Sarasota

A second crash involving a Sarasota County school bus Tuesday morning was reported to have no injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

There were six students aboard the bus at the time of the crash, but there were no injuries reported.

At 9:11 a.m. Tuesday, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 25-year-old North Port woman, was parked on Palau Drive just east of the intersection with Luzon Way, according to a news release. The 54-year-old bus driver, a Venice man, attempted to drive around the parked car but sideswiped the Malibu’s driver side mirror.

Charges are pending an investigation.

