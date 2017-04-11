Several students, adults injured in school bus crash

Several students from a special needs school and two employees were injured in a traffic crash involving a Sarasota County school bus Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At 9:16 a.m. Tuesday, troopers were dispatched to Proctor Road and Ganett Road in Sarasota to the accident reported to have serious injuries.
Seven students and two adults have been taken to a local hospital for observation, according to the Sarasota County School District.
The bus was headed to Oak Park School, 7285 Proctor Road, Sarasota. Oak Park is a school for special needs in the Sarasota County School District, with students from Pre-K up to 22 years of age, according to the school’s district website.
Parents have been notified by the school, according to the district.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota County Fire Department are at the scene assisting FHP. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Proctor Road is currently shut down from Cattlemen Road to Honore Road, according to Sarasota County government.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments