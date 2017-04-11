Local

April 11, 2017 9:31 AM

Police looking for hit-and-run driver that left pedestrian in hospital

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

Sarasota

Officers with the Sarasota Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries that occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Pineapple Avenue and First Street.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, was in the road at the intersection of North Pineapple Avenue and First Street when he was struck by a white Chevy Silverado. Investigators do not know why the victim was in the road, according to the Sarasota Police Department

The Chevy Silverado left the scene without offering assistance to the victim. The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Officers are searching for a white Chevy Silverado with possible left-front quarter panel damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Jason Frank 941-364-7370.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Armed robbers ransack pawn shop, terrify staff

Armed robbers ransack pawn shop, terrify staff 1:07

Armed robbers ransack pawn shop, terrify staff
New nonprofit to raise funds for Manatee County Animal Services 0:49

New nonprofit to raise funds for Manatee County Animal Services
Sarasota police trying to identify early morning bike thief 1:08

Sarasota police trying to identify early morning bike thief

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos