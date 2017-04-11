Police looking for hit-and-run driver that left pedestrian in hospital

Officers with the Sarasota Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries that occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Pineapple Avenue and First Street.
The victim, a man in his late 20s, was in the road at the intersection of North Pineapple Avenue and First Street when he was struck by a white Chevy Silverado. Investigators do not know why the victim was in the road, according to the Sarasota Police Department
The Chevy Silverado left the scene without offering assistance to the victim. The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert and was listed in critical condition, police said.
Officers are searching for a white Chevy Silverado with possible left-front quarter panel damage.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Jason Frank 941-364-7370.
