Weather forecast: Clear skies overnight, warmer Monday

Monday morning won’t be as cool as Sunday morning. Dew points will be moving up. Lows will be near 60 for the Tampa Bay area. Skies will be clear.
Monday will again be mostly sunny. Winds will shift to the east, so there will be a few low clouds developing in the afternoon coming in from the Atlantic. Highs will increase to the low 80s. The humidity will move up, but with east winds it will stay near normal for this time year.
Temperatures and humidity will start moving up gradually for the work week. Highs will be in the 80s. The rain chance will be near zero through the week.
Winds will be easterly for most of the week. Skies will start off mostly clear, but some low clouds will spread in from the Atlantic each afternoon this week. It will be a little breezy each afternoon also.
