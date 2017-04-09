Massive wildfire continues to burn near Hernando Beach

A massive wildfire sparked in Hernando County overnight. Fire crews have been working to get the fire under control since around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Florida Forest service estimates the fire, which is burning in the Weekiwachee Preserve area, is around 650 acres. Right now, the fire is only 25% contained. Officials said the wind played a factor in the fire spreading.
“It started as one fire and then the winds increased about 2:30 this morning. It did spot on the coast and then it became three small fires that are growing together,” said Judith Tear with the Florida Forest Service.
Officials said Shoal Line Boulevard is closed due to the smoke. There have been no reports of homes or buildings being threatened and no evacuations at this time.
Right now firefighters are on the ground doing a burn out. It is a firefighting strategy where crews burn the trees near the roadway so the fire stays contained in the forest.
Fire officials said this is a difficult fire to work because it’s in a marshy area.
“This is a difficult fire by the nature of the topography. We have a heavily marched area. The Weeki Wachee preserve is a combination of marsh and heavily wooded area with limited access. A lot of water in the area so it prevents our trucks and units from getting close to the fire,” said Fire Chief Alex Lopez.
Officials said a helicopter is on the way to help pour water from above to put out the flames.
