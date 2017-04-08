Cut cable causes Sarasota County Sheriff’s Venice office to lose phone, internet

Sarasota County’s South County Sheriff’s Office lost all phone and internet services Saturday afternoon after a fiber optics cable was cut.
Officials estimated the repairs at the South County office building, located at 4531 Annex Road in Venice, would take approximately four to six hours, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. I.T. personnel had been notified.
Citizens who need to contact the office by phone should call 941-861-4260, the number for the North County office front desk.
