Annual Community Egg Hunt to be held Sunday at G.T. Bray park

Children can hop for joy as they hunt down Easter eggs Sunday afternoon.
The Church at Bradenton and King’s River Church will hold their 10th annual Community Egg Hunt on Sunday.
Children can join the hunt from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the softball fields at G.T. Bray Park for a $2 fee per child. The fee includes the egg hunt, bounce houses, popcorn, cotton candy, music, a clown performance and face painting.
There are also opportunities to meet the Easter Bunny and enter for a chance to win one of 10 bicycles that will be given away.
Egg hunts are scheduled for every 30 minutes beginning at 2:30 p.m. and ending at 4 p.m. for all age groups.
Candy and prize bags will be available for each child when they return their empty eggs at the end of the hunt.
