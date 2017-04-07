Survivors share their stories at Sexual Assault Awareness Day Rally

6:01 Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight details 'Operation Spring Smack Down' results, yielding 28 arrests Pause

5:21 Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells briefs media on end of standoff

3:20 Surveillance cameras capture frightening moment for Bradenton police officer

2:57 Lieutenant speaks about burglary when the suspect fought back

2:39 Sheriff Wells discusses hostage situation at mobile home park where man was killed by SWAT

2:12 The Clunker Junker sells junks nationwide from Parrish

0:41 John Booth assesses Manatee's season-ending loss to Dr. Phillips

2:25 Exploring California bridge via drone

1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice