Survivors share their stories at Sexual Assault Awareness Day Rally

Chances are, someone you know is a victim of sexual assault. On Friday, Centerstone Resource and Recovery Center aimed to give survivors a voice.
About one in five women and one in 71 men will be raped at some point in their lives, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
With April marking National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Centerstone Resource and Recovery Center held its annual Sexual Assault Awareness Day Rally on Friday.
Survivors, supporters, advocates and those who work in the victim advocate field gathered in the parking lot of Centerstone’s administrative offices on Sixth Avenue West. A proclamation was read by Commissioner Betsy Benac, designating Friday as Sexual Assault Awareness Day in Manatee County.
Booths for various resources and programs lined the parking spots usually reserved for vehicles.
“It is a time to empower victims and survivors and supports of survivors of sexual assault, to give them a time to speak out and have their message heard,” said Tari Allan, Trauma Services Manager at Centerstone.
In its 2015-16 contract year, Centerstone Resource and Recovery Center served 1,017 victims of sexual assault, according to information provided by Allan.
Services provided by Centerstone include crisis counseling, therapy, support groups, case management, information and referrals, among several others. Some victims received more than one service, and altogether, the Centerstone helped provide 11,840 services to victims.
The theme for this year’s rally was “Lasting Impression,” because, Allan said, sexual assault leaves an unshakable lasting impression on survivors as well as others affected by the assault.
Sarah Rambone, who attended Friday’s rally, understands the lasting impression sexual assault leaves. She wears a teal — the color of Sexual Assault Awareness Month — bracelet and shoelaces so she can show her support whenever she can.
“Just to get it out there that it does happen and it’s not just behind closed doors. And it’s people that you know,” Rambone said. “It’s not a dirty secret.”
National Sexual Violence Resource Center statistics show 52 percent of sexual assaults occur at the victim’s home and 90 percent of rape victims are female.
Rambone said she was 18 when she moved in with her high school sweetheart. During a home invasion, Rambone said two men took her into the bathroom and assaulted her. She said her attacker has since been prosecuted.
But statistics from the Department of Justice National Sex Offender Public Website show that only about 30 percent of sexual assault cases are reported.
She said her advocate told her about the rally, so she and a group of her supporters decided to attend.
“I wouldn’t have gotten through it without these people right here,” Rambone said, pointing to the group of three sitting around her. “It’s touching to know how much someone actually cares about you and how much crap I can put them through, and they’re still right there.”
Keynote speaker Brook Bello, founder of More Too Life, an organization that offers case management to victims of human trafficking, told those gathered about the abuse she endured as a victim of sexual assault and human trafficking. She was raped when she was 11 by a friend of her family, and when she ran away from home, Bello said she was picked up and groomed by traffickers.
“The fact that I’m here and I can speak and run a sentence together is really a miracle. And every survivor is a miracle,” Bello said.
“She was inspiring to keep going,” Rambone said of Bello. “To see someone go through such a horrible experience compared to mine and she’s still coming out on top... Pretty cool.”
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments