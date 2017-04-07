Brush fire shuts down I-275 near Gandy Boulevard in Pinellas County

Interstate 275 is closed in both directions near Pinellas Park because of a brush fire near Gandy Boulevard, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
The closure was announced at 4:46 p.m. in an alert sent out by FDOT. Traffic is being diverted northbound at 54th Avenue and southbound at Roosevelt Boulevard.
Gandy Boulevard is also shut down in both directions near I-275.
Drivers in Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
The brush fire began at 3:40 p.m. along the west side of I-275, according to FHP spokesman Steve Gaskins. Strong winds blew heavy smoke across I-275 and the Gandy Blvd interchange, causing the shutdown of I-275 as a result.
