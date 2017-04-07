College students & inmates to mix it up in debate at maximum-security prison

A team of University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee students have accepted an invitation to debate a team of inmates at Hardee Correctional Institute, a maximum-security prison east of Bradenton. The students and prisoners will face off in an hour-long debate at the prison on April 17.
“I think it will be an excellent learning experience, and I don’t underestimate the debating skills of the Hardee team,” said USFSM debate team member Sami Araboghli.
The debate will center on whether the United States should reinstate the draft. Neither team knows ahead of time which side they will be arguing, so they have to prepare for both.
USFSM debate coach Jessica Grosholzan helped organize the event. Grosholzan, an assistant professor of criminology, visits the prison once a week to teach business skills to inmates.
She said her time there has convinced her the USFSM students will have met their match when they come up against the prisoners on April 17.
“I believe that the public has a misconception about the intellectual abilities of incarcerated people,” she said. “After working with inmates (at Hardee) since September, I have no doubts about their ability to succeed in this debate. They will definitely challenge our students.”
