‘Cracker Fest’ affords look at Duette’s one-room school

The sign in front of Duette Elementary School proudly reads, “Florida’s last one room school.”
With quite a long history behind it, the school, which opened in 1930, has now closed due to dwindling enrollment.
But the school is still in education mode as it’s been repurposed as a combination museum, community center, and specialty education experience for groups of children, said Betty Glassburn with the Duette Community Association.
In fact, the association is hosting a Duette Cracker Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the school grounds at 40755 S.R. 62, Duette.
During the event the school will be open so visitors can experience what it was like for the children of strawberry farmers who attended there and were able to go home and help their parents during harvest times.
“It’s a fun-raiser, not a fund-raiser,” Glassburn said recently of the event. “We’re trying to get the community together.”
Everything at the Cracker Fest is free except for the food which includes pulled pork, coleslaw, Cowboy bean soup, green beans, corn on the cob and hot dogs.
A corn hole toss, horseshoes, a three-legged race, potato sack race, whip popping contest and a hay bale toss are among the fun activities that harken back to earlier times, Glassburn added.
There will also be period furniture for visitors to see from the 1930s.
“It’s a collection of old-fashioned games and contests which many modern adults and kids have never experienced,” Glassburn said of the Fest.
A 50/50 raffle will generate a handmade leather purse and a $300 Bass Pro gift card for the winners.
One of the highlights of the event may be a contest to see who can back up a tractor the best.
“Who doesn’t love a tractor driving contest?” Glassburn asked.
Music is by Danny Fox and friends. Information: 941-742-8110.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
