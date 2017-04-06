Deputies kill hostage taker after he opens fire

Manatee County Sheriff's SWAT members gather at the entrance of Pescara Lake in response to a man who took another man hostage in Bradenton Thursday. The man was shot to death after he opened fire on deputies after a six hour standoff.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Manatee County Sheriff's SWAT members gather at the entrance of Pescara Lake in response to a man who took another man hostage in Bradenton Thursday. The man was shot to death after he opened fire on deputies after a six hour standoff.
Residents waith with deputies after man took another man hostage at a Bradenton mobile home park. The man was shot to death after he opened fire on deputies with whom he was in a standoff for six hours Thursday.
Manatee County Sheriff's SWAT members gather at the entrance of Pescara Lake in response to a man who took another man hostage in Bradenton Thursday. The man was shot to death after he opened fire on deputies after a six hour standoff.
Hartley Collins and his son, Beckham, 3, wait behind crime scene tape to return to their parents' home at the entrance of Pescara Lake Thursday. A man in the clubhouse was shot to death after he opened fire on deputies after a six hour standoff.
Manatee County Sheriff's SWAT members walk through the homes of Pescara Lake while respnding to a man who took another man hostage in Bradenton Thursday. The man was shot to death after he opened fire on deputies after a six hour standoff.
Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells at the scene of a hostage incident at Pescara Lake in Bradenton Thursday. A man was shot to death after he opened fire on deputies after a six hour standoff.
Manatee County Sheriff's Col. Dwayne Denison with Florida Troopers and SWAT members as they gather at the entrance of Pescara Lake in response to a man who took another man hostage in Bradenton Thursday. The man was shot to death after he opened fire on deputies after a six hour standoff.
A resident of Pescara Lake sits outside crime scene tape after a man who took another man hostage in Bradenton Thursday. The man was shot to death after he opened fire on deputies after a six hour standoff.
Residents of Pescara Lake were directed to a transit bus to wait as law enforcement responded to a man who took another man hostage in Bradenton Thursday. The man was shot to death after he opened fire on deputies after a six hour standoff.
Residents gather after a six hour long standoff at Pescara Lake Thursday. A man was shot to death after he opened fire on deputies after the standoff.
