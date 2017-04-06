He’s accused of stealing a woman’s cell phone, but she recognized him as someone who claimed to be a cop

A Bradenton man is being held on several charges after officials say he stole a woman’s cell phone after he showed her an ID with a star on it and a set of handcuffs.
Felix Alling-Motenegro, 56, of Bradenton, is facing charges of robbery, tampering with a victim and false impersonation of a law enforcement officer after he allegedly robbed a woman Sunday.
A Sarasota woman was approached by Alling-Motenegro on Sunday after he followed her home, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman continued to drive down the street, in fear for her safety, but her vehicle was blocked by Alling-Motenegro. He then allegedly slammed his hands on the woman’s car, showed her a “photo ID with a star on it” and a pair of handcuffs, according to the sheriff’s office.
Alling-Motenegro then allegedly reached into the woman’s vehicle, “battered her,” and stole her cell phone before running away.
The woman later told detectives she recognized Alling-Motenegro as a patron at her business who occasionally told employees he was a police officer, according to the sheriff’s office.
Fingerprints pulled from the woman’s vehicle were used to identify Alling-Motenegro.
Alling-Motenegro was taken into custody in Manatee County on Monday and was transferred to the Sarasota County Jail where he is being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
Comments