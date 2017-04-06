A gas station is coming to this Manatee County intersection

A Race Trac gas station will be opening at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Ellenton-Gillette Road in 2018.
During a meeting Thursday, the Manatee County Commission approved a rezone to Planned Development Comemrcial and a Preliminary Site Plan for the 5,488-square foot convenience store, with 16 fueling stations and an 8,773-square foot dispenser canopy area, on the northwest corner of the intersection. Commissioner Priscilla Whisenant Trace abstained from voting since her family is the applicant.
“This is an opportunity to do redevelopment in this area,” said Mark Barnebey, who represents the applicant. “We think this is a great location for that.”
With a vacant bank site currently on the property, the Race Trac will “infuse some new capital into this part of the county,” Barnebey said.
“This facility is very similar to the last three Race Tracs approved in the county,” he said.
Commissioner Charles Smith said this is a great project for his district.
“It will do a lot for that area right there,” he said.
Also on Thursday, the commission:
- Approved a motion for the County Attorney’s Office to request an updated opinion from the Florida Commission on Ethics about whether Commissioner Carol Whitmore is in voting conflict when she votes on projects her son-in-law is involved with. This comes after a complaint against Whitemore was filed with the state ethics commission.
- Approved a zoning ordinance and general development plan to allow for a 140-foot monopole-type communication tower at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
- Approved transmittal of a Comprehensive Plan Amendment to the state to amend the future land use map for the site of Robin’s Apartments. It would change the approximately 10.402-acre site located on the east side of First Street East to retail/office/residential.
- Approved an amendment to the Local Development Agreement for The Villages of Amazon South to extend the submittal date of the final site plan to Dec. 31, 2017. Villages of Amazon South is approximately 1,203.83 acres located on the northwest quadrant of the Moccasin Wallow Road and U.S. 301 intersection.
