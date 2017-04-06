Community health fair joins Bradenton farmer’s market Saturday

Having an exhibition of healthy cooking and exercise during a Bradenton farmer’s market seemed a natural to Dr. Jennifer Bencie, administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County, so she pitched the idea last year to the market’s organizers.
Realize Bradenton, which produces the market that features more than 30 vendors who offer locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods and the work of local artists and craftspeople, not only embraced Bencie’s idea but helped her build an event around it.
“We have an ongoing relationship with the Florida Department of Health and they asked if they could do a health fair at the market and we said, ‘Of course,’ ” Peg Haynes, Bradenton farmer’s market manager, said Thursday.
“We provided the space but they really handled the details,” Haynes added of last year’s debut of “Beats @ Healthy Street Health Fair.” “It’s really and truly their health fair.”
The second annual “Beats @ Healthy Street” health fair is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on Old Main Street, between Manatee Avenue West and Third Avenue West in downtown Bradenton.
The event will feature free health screenings, healthy cooking demonstrations, games, prizes, mini yoga and Zumba classes. It’s officially sponsored by Tobacco Free Florida, which is an initiative of the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County.
Healthy cooking demonstrations and mini-exercise classes are great complements to the farmer’s market’s locally-grown produce and upbeat atmosphere. It’s all fun, fresh and informative.
“The farmer’s market is the perfect venue for this event,” Bencie said Thursday. “Healthy cooking demonstrations and mini-exercise classes are great complements to the farmer’s market’s locally-grown produce and upbeat atmosphere. It’s all fun, fresh and informative.”
Exhibits at the event will cover a number of health topics, including blood pressure and blood glucose screenings, healthy living for teens and children, disease prevention, woman’s health, tobacco prevention and cessation, supplemental nutrition for women, infants and children and more.
The highlight of “Healthy Street,” may occur at 10 a.m., when Jayson Kupferman, director of food and nutrition services at Manatee Memorial Hospital, will conduct a healthy cooking demonstration with assistance from Sabrina Livshin, clinical nutrition manager at Manatee Memorial.
