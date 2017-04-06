SWAT in standoff with man holding hostage at mobile home park

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT unit has responded to a hostage situation at a Bradenton mobile home park.
About 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the clubhouse in the Pescara Lake mobile home park, 570 57th Ave. W., according to a sheriff’s office news release.
“Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a male was in the clubhouse, possibly with another male subject,” the release states. “It's unknown at this time whether a shooting occurred. SWAT is on scene and the investigation continues.”
Late Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office described the standoff as a hostage situation.
“The suspect is holding one subject inside the clubhouse,” a release states.
Several neighboring residents have been evacuated from their homes. Some were taking shelter in a Manatee County Area Transit bus that was brought to the scene.
Authorities also closed the portion of 57th Avenue West along the mobile home park.
Also, two nearby schools — Harllee Middle School, 6423 Ninth St. E., and Daughtrey Elementary, 515 63rd Ave. E. — have been placed on lockdowns as a precaution.
Comments