April 6, 2017 11:33 AM

SWAT in standoff with man holding hostage at mobile home park

By Hannah Morse and Jessica De Leon

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT unit has responded to a hostage situation at a Bradenton mobile home park.

About 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the clubhouse in the Pescara Lake mobile home park, 570 57th Ave. W., according to a sheriff’s office news release.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a male was in the clubhouse, possibly with another male subject,” the release states. “It's unknown at this time whether a shooting occurred. SWAT is on scene and the investigation continues.”

Late Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office described the standoff as a hostage situation.

“The suspect is holding one subject inside the clubhouse,” a release states.

Several neighboring residents have been evacuated from their homes. Some were taking shelter in a Manatee County Area Transit bus that was brought to the scene.

Authorities also closed the portion of 57th Avenue West along the mobile home park.

Also, two nearby schools — Harllee Middle School, 6423 Ninth St. E., and Daughtrey Elementary, 515 63rd Ave. E. — have been placed on lockdowns as a precaution.

