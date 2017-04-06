SWAT in standoff with man holding hostage at mobile home park

0:06 Deputies investigate reported shooting in Bradenton Pause

3:20 Surveillance cameras capture frightening moment for Bradenton police officer

1:09 Hyatt Place to welcome first guests April 28

2:43 200,000 expected to use Premier Sports Campus in 2017

2:57 Lieutenant speaks about burglary when the suspect fought back

1:19 Dentist accused of raping patient under the influence of anesthesia

2:16 Bloodhounds can help police find missing people

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

5:51 Tar Heel fans welcome national champion team home