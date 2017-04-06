No one hurt in school bus crash

No one was injured when a 63-year-old woman rear-ended a school bus carrying 52 children, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
About 8:30 a.m., Johnnie Pickney hit the rear of a bus stopped at a light on westbound 301 Boulevard East at 44th Avenue East, according to a FHP news release.
Pickney told troopers her brakes had failed, but troopers said an inspection revealed the brakes were working.
There were 52 elementary-age children from Team Success on the bus. They were not injuries, and they were taken to school on the bus once the investigation was completed.
Pickney was citied for careless driving, according to FHP.
