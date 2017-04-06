Man dies from injuries suffered in crash

A 34-year-old Palmetto man died from injuries he suffered when he crashed the car he was driving into a tree near DeSoto National Memorial in Bradenton, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
John Richard Niebor was hurt about 10:37 p.m. on March 31, when his 1998 BMW went off the road and struck a tree near the intersection of DeSoto Memorial Highway and 79th Street Northwest. He was hospitalized in critical condition at Blake Medical Center, according to a FHP news release.
FHP reported Thursday morning that Niebor died on April 4.
The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP.
