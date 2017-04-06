Local

April 6, 2017 10:52 AM

Man dies from injuries suffered in crash

By Marc R. Masferrer

mmasferrer@bradenton.com

Manatee

A 34-year-old Palmetto man died from injuries he suffered when he crashed the car he was driving into a tree near DeSoto National Memorial in Bradenton, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

John Richard Niebor was hurt about 10:37 p.m. on March 31, when his 1998 BMW went off the road and struck a tree near the intersection of DeSoto Memorial Highway and 79th Street Northwest. He was hospitalized in critical condition at Blake Medical Center, according to a FHP news release.

FHP reported Thursday morning that Niebor died on April 4.

The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Deputies investigate reported shooting in Bradenton

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos