Lakewood Ranch growth fuels Coastal Orthopedics redo

When the Manatee County economy nosedived eight or nine years ago, taking the housing market with it, the master planned community of Lakewood Ranch stalled a bit as well.
But all signs indicate that Lakewood Ranch is back in a significant growth mode again.
At least that’s what Dr. Arthur Valadie and his colleagues at Coastal Orthopedics are banking on as they cut the ribbon Wednesday on a just-completed $1.5 million renovation of Coastal Orthopedic’s Lakewood Ranch office.
Prior to the redo, Coastal Orthopedics, which has a large West Bradenton office that staff and patients refer to as “The Headquarters,” was housed on the third floor of 8324 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, in two very small suites and had another suite for physical therapy on the second floor of the building, all adding up to 9,000 square feet.
The renovated space is now a seamless 20,000 square feet, taking up the entire third floor.
“This area is growing, and we want to be the orthopedic providers for Manatee and part of Sarasota County so we needed to grow with the community,” Valadie said during a festive open house attended by more than 125 guests, who strolled and toured Coastal’s entire 20,000-square-foot third floor.
Coastal Orthopedics-Lakewood Ranch, which staff members are now calling “The Taj Mahal,” now has everything the West Bradenton office has but a surgery center. But Coastal-Lakewood Ranch does have an outpatient surgical center five miles north of its newly expanded office, also on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, Valadie said.
“We’ve more than doubled our space,” said Paige C. LeMay, Coastal Orthopedics’ energetic chief executive officer. “We now have a lot more space to see more patients. We can now have several physicians at one time who can collaborate together. And we have a much larger procedure room for X-ray guided procedures.”
Jennifer Riefle and Dawn Dunham, both with Nevro, a California company that builds a high-frequency stimulator to relieve pain, were both guests at the open house.
“It’s beautiful,” Riefle said of the redo. “We love coming here.”
“It’s an easy location,” Dunham said. “The patients love the easy flow of being able to come to one stop and do their physical therapy or see their orthopedic surgeon or pain management specialist. They can do their procedures in the procedure room. It’s just very accessible for the patients.”
Coastal treats entire musculoskeletal system
Founded in 1973 and based in Bradenton, Coastal Orthopedics has 17 orthopedic surgeons and pain management physicians who maintain hospital affiliations with Blake Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Valadie said.
Coastal has three offices and two ambulatory surgery centers. They treat the entire musculoskeletal system, including sports medicine, joint replacement, pain management and rehabilitation, Valadie added.
Although Fawley Bryant Architects of Bradenton and NDC Construction designed and built the renovated third floor, Coastal’s doctors and staff had input every step of the way and were responsible for picking out the furniture and even the color schemes, which are gray tones with blue accents that mimic the coastal area, LeMay said.
“Patients can now actually sit down in the waiting room rather than stand up in the hallway to wait, which is nice,” Valadie said with a grin. “We can move people through a digital X-ray machine much quicker and efficiently. We have more exam room space and more space for the staff. We significantly enlarged our physical therapy suite which allows us to provide more services and more comfort for the patient. We have also added hand therapy now that we have the space out here.”
