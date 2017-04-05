Together Manatee donates $25K to Manatee Community Foundation capital campaign

Trudy Moon, president of Air & Energy in Bradenton, describes Together Manatee as “a group of citizens who have gotten together with a common idea to do something special in the community.”
The organization, which started in 2016 and comprises Manatee County movers and shakers in education, business, industry and other spheres made its first major community impact Wednesday with a donation of $25,000 to the Manatee Community Foundation’s rapidly dwindling $1.2 million capital campaign.
“So, we are finishing up our capital campaign and the $25,000 will make Together Manatee a Pillar of the Community, which is a special designation for donors and businesses who have stepped up to the $25,000 level to fund our building,” Bowie said. “We are very proud of our building because it is really here for the entire community.”
Together Manatee joins more than 30 donors and businesses that are being recognized as Pillars of the Community, Bowie said.
“The Manatee Community Foundation is trying to bring groups together,” said Bradenton Herald Publisher Bob Turner, a member of Together Manatee. “We at Together Manatee felt it was very appropriate for us to help pay for that project as many others have done before us. It fits with our mission of bringing people together.”
Together Manatee is made up of people who have a reputation for making things happen individually and have now joined forces, Turner said.
“This group decided there is more to be done in this community than is being addressed,” Turner said. “Together Manatee asks questions like, ‘What are some things we can do that will be permanent in the community or an improvement for the good of the community.”
The public is urged to send suggestions for further donations or projects to Together Manatee at HeraldTM@Bradenton.com.
Most of Together Manatee’s members attended the check presentation, including Dan Friedrich of Blake Hospital; John Horne of Anna Maria Oyster Bar; Doug Wagner of Manatee Technical College; Giobanie Richtfort of Mosaic Company; Jeff Podobnik of the Pittsburgh Pirates; Jan Pullen of Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School; Kris Cox of Cox Automotive; Amy Farrington, who represented the University of South Florida; Moon; and Turner.
Other members of Together Manatee include Angela Massaro-Fain of Grapevine Inc.; Ed Hunzeker of Manatee County government; Hugh Miller of Pier 22 and Twin Dolphin Marina; Rick Piccolo of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport; and Carol Probstfeld of State College of Florida.
