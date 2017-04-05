Weather alert: Storms, cold front expected to pass through area

Don’t put that jacket away just yet.
Temperatures are expected to dip in the coming days as a cold front and possible storms roll through the area before the heat returns near the end of the weekend.
Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, showers and possibly severe thunderstorms are expected to make their way through the area.
The National Weather Service predicts a 60 percent chance of rain between 5 and 8 a.m. Thursday, possibly producing between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain.
A hazardous weather outlook was issued for the storms by the National Weather Service, along with the risk of rip currents until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Bay News 9 reports a 10 percent chance of isolated showers in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday, with the chances of rain increasing overnight. A strong cold front is expected to move into the area bringing cooler air.
A low of around 71 degrees is expected Wednesday night, while Thursday’s high will be near 74. Temperatures will drop to a low near 58 Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday could see winds between 16 to 20 mph, with gusts of up to 29 mph Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday and Saturday will see highs in the low 70s and temperatures dipping into the 50s overnight.
Things will start warming up again Sunday, when the high is expected to be hear 79 and into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
