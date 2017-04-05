Travel advisory: High winds on Sunshine Skyway, drivers urged to use caution

A travel advisory has been issued as a result of high winds on the Sunshine Skyway bridge over Tampa Bay, and drivers are urged to use caution.
Winds are not strong enough to close the Skyway and the bridge remains open, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Tampa Bay area has seen strong winds out of the south or southwest during the last few days as a strong cold front approaches the area.
While the winds are not caused by the storm system, according to Bay News 9 meteorologist Josh Linker, the severity of the storm has intensified those winds. Once the cold front passes the region on Thursday, winds are expected to shift and will be coming out of the northeast.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments