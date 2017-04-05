This is your chance to have a say on animal policy in Manatee County

Manatee County is accepting applications for a vacancy on the Animal Services Advisory Board.
“Interested applicants must be Manatee County residents and must have a background with an organization, agency or volunteer association in Manatee County whose primary objective is animal rescue, care and handling,” according to a news release.
The appointment will be for four years. Applications are due April 28 and can be found at mymanatee.org.
Since no one organization, agency or association may have more than one representative on the board, the applicant can’t be affiliated with Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue or the Humane Society of Manatee County since there are already representatives from the organizations on the board.
Meetings for the board, which makes recommendations to the county commission on animal policies, are typically the fourth Wednesday of the month at Manatee County Animal Services, 305 25th St. W., Palmetto.
For more information, call Animal Services Chief Sarah Brown at 941-742-5933 ext. 8346.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
