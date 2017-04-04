Vigil spreads hope for survivors and loved ones of those lost to violent crime

In a somber gathering, there was some hope — for healing and answers to lingering questions.
The 32nd annual Candlelight Vigil for Victims of Crime was held Tuesday night at Renaissance on Ninth. As part of the National Crime Victim Rights Week, recognized April 2-8, the theme for this year’s event was “Strength, Resilience, Justice.”
One woman exemplified that as she shared her experience, and now her life’s work.
Trying to hold back tears, the evening’s keynote speaker, Kim Donatelle, victim advocate for Hope Family Services, told the dozens who gathered Tuesday night about how the man she married at 18 abused her. She was able to get an injunction, but her then-husband began stalking her, waiting outside her home.
One day, Donatelle said, he came in to pick up their child as part of visitation, and he stabbed her 11 times. When Donatelle’s roommate tried to come to her aid, she was stabbed 13 times and died from her wounds.
Donatelle said the man responsible was sentenced to life in prison for the death of her roommate and the attempt on her own life.
Now, she said, through her role as a victim advocate, she’s able to help others, something Donatelle said she’s fortunate to do.
“I’m going to continue to help victims of this crime,” Donatelle said. “I always thought we’d work ourselves out of a job. But that hasn’t happened.”
Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan also spoke to pay tribute to the officers who have died in the line of service, a topic near and dear to her heart.
“I know I still hear the radio chatter between two of my friends who were slain,” Bevan said.
Bevan noted that in 2016, 140 law enforcement officers were killed.
“You are here tonight, in part, to offer law enforcement your compassion and in doing so, you honor not only the memories of the officers and those they tried to protect, your families, your friends some of you in this room in fact. Also to offer hope that someday, we won’t need to hold so many of these,” Bevan said.
Following the evening’s speakers, those in attendance turned on their flashlights on as the room’s lights were dimmed and a moment of silence was held in honor of those lost to violence.
This year, the Manatee Victim Rights Council was awarded a grant that allowed them to purchase small flashlights — in lieu of candles for the indoor ceremony — T-shirts and banners for the event.
“It’s a time we remember victims and what they’ve gone through. And maybe help them heal at some point,” Susie Brown, Manatee Victim Rights Council president, said of the event.
A table at the vigil held photos of victims and a wall of messages written on wooden planks hung alongside, remembering the lives of those lost to violence.
One of the photos was of 16-year-old James Dean Brier. His grandmother, Joan Brier, attended Tuesday’s vigil to remember her grandson.
Brier said Dean was just 16 when he died after he was punched during a fight after school in 2001. She’s been coming to the vigils ever since his death.
“It’s nice to know that everybody has a place to go to remember their loved one; it’s also extremely sad because you see all the new faces, the new pictures you’ve seen in the paper. It just breaks your heart sometimes the things you see,” Brier said. “He was one of five boys. It’s very hard to look at four grandsons and not have the oldest one there. He was such a good kid.”
In matching shirts, 13 family members of Tamara E. Toy sat together at the vigil. It’s the seventh time in the last 11 years they’ve made the trip from West Virginia to remember the woman who is their daughter, sister, aunt and mother who has been missing since 2006. Andrea Posten, Toy’s sister, said they believe Toy overdosed and her body was buried somewhere in Manatee County.
The back of the shirts have a plea: “$10,000 reward for information leading to Tamara’s remains” with the Crime Stoppers phone number.
