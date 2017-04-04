Vigil spreads hope for survivors and loved ones of those lost to violent crime

5:58 Re-entry: A horse, an ex-convict, and their new paths Pause

1:19 Dentist accused of raping patient under the influence of anesthesia

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:35 Diverging diamond interchange session held to inform motorists

1:10 Florida House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing'

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting

1:09 Hyatt Place to welcome first guests April 28

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids