Manatee County to extend settlement offer for $30,000 to Robin DiSabatino in public records lawsuit

Manatee County will extend a settlement offer in the amount of $30,000 to Commissioner Robin DiSabatino in her public records lawsuit.
During Tuesday’s commission meeting, commissioners voted to extend the settlement offer for the lawsuit to be dismissed with prejudice. DiSabatino, who was not on the dais during the vote, will have seven days to respond. Manatee County Attorney Mickey Palmer said he will send the settlement offer Wednesday.
“I would love for this to go away,” Commission Chairwoman Betsy Benac said. “I think Robin should have stopped it a long time ago.”
Since Manatee County retained outside counsel for the lawsuit, Palmer said the county has spent as much as $50,000 to date.
“It is standard practice in my business to insist that the plaintiff dismiss claim with prejudice,” Palmer said. “When a voluntary settlement agreement is entered into, the defendant does not admit liability. I would approach this no differently. It takes two parties to enter into an agreement.”
DiSabatino is suing Manatee County after fellow commissioners refused to reimburse her for legal fees she spent fighting a public records lawsuit.
“It is a public records lawsuit pursuant to chapter 119, Florida Statutes, in which the plaintiff seeks declaratory relief and attorney’s fees,” Palmer said in an email to commissioners last summer.
DiSabatino had asked fellow commissioners to disregard the County Attorney’s Office recommendation and instead reimburse her for more than $30,000 in private attorney fees, including $6,500 she paid to settle the case. DiSabatino was sued for an alleged violation of the Public Records Act in 2013 by Michael Barfield, a paralegal with Citizens for Sunshine.
The complaint, which seeks “declaratory and injunctive relief and attorney fees from Manatee County,” has two counts: failure to protect personal, exempt and confidential records and failure to provide public records, according to the complaint filed in the Circuit Court of the 12th Judicial Circuit.
