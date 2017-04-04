Diverging diamond interchange traffic changes could come this summer

Changes to the traffic pattern at University Parkway and Interstate 75 could be coming as early as June.
As the completion of the diverging diamond interchange at University Parkway and Interstate 75 project draws near, the Florida Department of Transportation held two informational meetings about the upcoming traffic pattern changes and the project’s progress.
Hundreds of residents gathered Tuesday afternoon at Everglades University - Sarasota with FDOT officials to get their questions about how to navigate the interchange answered.
Marlena Gore, interstate construction project manager for FDOT, said they are trying to schedule the implementation over a weekend in June. However, the implementation process will require the interchange to be closed temporarily.
“We understand change can be a little scary and change can be a little worrisome, but I can assure you the design staff has taken that into consideration,” Gore said.
The speed limit through the interchange will be 35 mph, officials said during a question and answer session with the audience after the presentation.
At the meeting, large maps of the final version of the interchange were laid out on tables with small model cars, so that those in attendance could visualize driving through the interchange. A video simulation was also played during the presentation.
“People are visual. I know I’m a hands-on type person ... so this way people can take their little car and drive it, then see how it’s simulated as well,” Gore said.
The meetings also provided an update on the project at with photos and a time-lapse video that demonstrated the progress that has been made on the federally-funded $74.5 million project.
In the next six months, officials look to complete the northbound I-75 bridge and shift traffic onto the bridge, implement the traffic pattern and complete projects such installing signals, lighting, sidewalk, pedestrian walkway and the ponds.
Work on the diverging diamond project began in December 2015, and is now mostly in place, Gore said. The ramps that are in use by motorists is where ramps will be when the project is completed. Interstate 75 will be widened to eight lanes, which will include three through lanes and one auxiliary lane in each direction.
Gore urged motorists using the interchange to pay attention.
“Once we implement, pay attention, don’t be a distracted driver. Watch your signs and watch your striping. It may be a little nerve-wracking the first couple of times, but once you get the hang of it it’s going to be seamless,” Gore said.
Gore said she was happy with the turnout for the 2 p.m. meeting and the questions the audience brought with them. A second meeting was held at 5 p.m.
“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback on the project. Prince (Contracting) has done a really good job at minimizing traffic impacts and we’ve been complimented because they always see something going on,” Gore said. “The goal is to be completely out of the way for the World Rowing competition (in September) and that’s absolutely Prince’s goal.”
Dave Eller, who has lived in Sarasota for 10 years, said the meeting was “very informative.” His wife, Jackie Eller, said she feels the new traffic pattern will have more opportunities for cyclists and pedestrians. She’s pleased there will be a lane dedicated to cyclists.
But not everyone at the meeting was equally pleased.
“I think they’ve got a long way to go to inform the general public,” said Steve Jarolin, who has lived in Manatee County for seven years.
One thing both could agree one, was learning to drive in the new interchange is going to take practice.
“We’re going to have to try it, it looks good on paper until you actually try it and find out if it works or not, that’s the issue,” Jackie Eller said. “Trial and error. People to get get off the phone, stop texting and pay attention.”
“Probably just driving it is going to be the biggest thing, just get used to it,” Jarolin said.
The diverging diamond interchange will be the first in Florida and the largest in the country, according to FDOT officials.
“We’re pretty confident this is going to make a large difference to everybody,” Gore said.
