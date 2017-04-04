Truck driver dies in fiery crash on I-75

The driver of a semi-tractor trailer was killed on Interstate 75 when he rear-ended another big rig, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
About 5:08 a.m. Matthew Simon, 27, of Riverview was driving a 2013 Freightliner south on I-75 near about two miles north of Sumter Boulevard, when he slammed into the rear of a slower moving 18-wheeler driven by a 61-year-old man from St. Cloud, Florida, according to a news release.
Simon’s truck then went off the highway and onto the shoulder where it was engulfed in flames. Simon was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other truck suffered minor injuries.
The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-75 for several hours.
FHP said one of the trucks was carrying beer and the other one was hauling ice cream.
