Shot in Manatee area, ‘Claws’ to debut on TNT June 11

With plot and location both hitting close to home, TNT’s new hour-long dramatic comedy, “Claws,” featuring five diverse and treacherous Palmetto manicurists who get involved in a Manatee County pill mill, is already generating local buzz.
Now, local viewers can mark their calendars for 9 p.m. June 11 to catch the show’s official debut, TNT announced Tuesday.
Christina Pugh, owner since 1999 of an actual Palmetto nail salon called The Nail Nook, 435 10th Ave. W., Palmetto, has been been getting constant teasing since word of “Claws” came out, she said Tuesday.
“My friends tag me on Facebook,” said Pugh, a 1992 Manatee High School graduate. “They are teasing me and saying, ‘We know what you are really doing now.’ ”
“Claws” is about a group of women who run a nail salon in Palmetto and get into crime, said show writer Eliot Laurence.
“They launder money for a barely legal pill mill that’s just raking in too much money,” Laurence said.
Christian Pugh, owner of The Nail Nook salon in Palmetto
“They are at the same mall as the pill mill,” Laurence added. “The guys who run the pill mill have asked the ladies to launder some of the profits. Nail salons and strip clubs and laundromats are very handy for laundering money because it’s usually a cash business, so the ladies are taking care of the money for these guys and, without giving too much of the story away, they are sort of going to band together and take power for themselves.”
Pugh said she laughed when she heard the plot to “Claws.”
“There is no murder or money laundering going on at The Nail Nook,” Pugh said with a laugh Tuesday. “My business is very boring compared to the show.”
But Pugh said she will definitely watch the debut of “Claws.”
“I will definitely watch it because I have a nail salon,” Pugh said.
In its publicity materials, TNT describes “Claws,” as a “midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness set in a central Florida nail salon where there is more going on than silk wraps and pedicures.”
The show was shot in Sarasota, Palmetto and other area locations so viewers can search for landmarks.
During a shoot at Lido Beach in Sarasota recently, Laurence told the Herald that he set the show in Manatee County because the name of the county has, for him, the old-fashioned feel of a Florida crime noir novel.
“It’s a female empowerment piece but very dark and funny, too,” Laurence added.
The cast includes Niecy Nash (“Getting On,” “The Soul Man”), Carrie Preston (“True Blood”), Harold Perrineau (“Lost,” “Oz”), Jenn Lyon (“Justified”), Judy Reyes (“Scrubs”), Karrueche Tran (“The Nice Guys”), Jason Antoon (“Famous in Love”), Kevin Rankin (“Dallas Buyers Club,” “Friday Night Lights”), Jack Kesy (“The Strain”) and Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad”).
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
