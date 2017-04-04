Local

Semi-trailers carrying ice cream and beer involved in fatal crash on I-75

By Hannah Morse

North Port

One lane of southbound Interstate 75 past mile marker 191 has reopened after a fatal crash involving two semi-trailers had closed the highway early Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred at mile marker 184, about two miles north of the Sumter Boulevard interchange in North Port around 5:19 a.m. One of the semi-trailers was transporting ice cream and the other was transporting beer, according to FHP Lt. Gregory Bueno.

The inside southbound lane has reopened as of 10 a.m. Northbound lanes are not affected.

