Clock runs out on vacation rentals bill, but it’s only temporary

4:45 Murder victim's daughter and her boyfriend extradited to Manatee County Pause

1:43 New documentary, 'American Dreams,' to make world debut

1:08 Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County clients rely on program

0:47 Lakewood Ranch alumnus Seth McGarry excited about playing for the Marauders

0:35 Time-lapse of Tar Heels fans celebrating UNC's national championship in Chapel Hill

5:58 Re-entry: A horse, an ex-convict, and their new paths

1:38 Opioid epidemic 'critical, critical problem' for Florida

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids