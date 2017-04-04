Clock runs out on vacation rentals bill, but it’s only temporary

With nine minutes left in a two-hour hearing Monday, senators finally got around to the only bill that drew a crowd. The lack of time guaranteed that the meeting would end with no vote on the vacation rentals bill (SB 188), sponsored by Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, that pits private property rights against local home rule in a tourist-friendly state that's a big market for Airbnb and HomeAway vacation rental platforms.
Steube's bill says cities and counties can't treat vacation rental homes differently from any other residential use. But with neighbors complaining about all-night parties, parking problems and other issues, local governments say the bill restricts their ability to inspect and regulate what are lodging establishments.
"They are lodging facilities," said Cari Roth, representing the city of Holmes Beach, where vacation rentals are popular.
Steube offered an amendment to his bill that requires homeowners to provide personal contact information to City Hall, but cities protested that the amendment did not also give them enforcement powers if they find violations.
Steube appeared to have no better than a 5-3 vote in the eight-member Senate Community Affairs Committee, chaired by Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa. While that's enough to keep the bill moving, it falls short of a resounding endorsement.
Lee said the bill would be rescheduled for the week of April 17, with next week's abbreviated schedule devoted to the budget. "It will be back," Lee said.
Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami, a committee member, is strongly opposed. "This bill would basically preempt local governments from making those decisions. Local government is the best level of government to mediating these issues," he said.
