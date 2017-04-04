Missing teen was asked to mow the lawn, but never came back

Andrew Brewster was asked by his mother to mow their lawn on Sunday.
Without a cell phone, the 17-year-old left his home in the 6600 block of First Avenue East around 5 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is now considering him a missing and endangered juvenile.
Brewster’s mother held off on contacting police because he’s almost an adult, but according to the sheriff’s office he hasn’t reached out to any family members. The teen takes a daily medication for an illness, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
