Cooler air coming by week’s end

A front will stall in North Florida on Tuesday.
We’ll have a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. The rain chance is 20 percent, and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday.
A cold front moves through Tampa Bay on Thursday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms followed by much cooler air at the end of the week.
Nationally, a strong weather system is moving through the Southeast with some severe thunderstorms. This system will weaken as the associated low moves toward the Great Lakes. Behind it, another chilly blast of air develops over the Rockies. It will plunge into the Central U.S. and eventually bring chilly weather for April to the Eastern part of the country later in the week.
In the Caribbean, relatively tranquil conditions prevail as dry and stable southwest flow continues over the area. Occasional strong trades winds continue due to high pressure anchored to the north over the Atlantic. Little change is expected through the next few days.
