Democrat files to run for Florida House seat

Randy Cooper, a Democrat, has filed to run for the Florida House District 71 seat in the 2018 election.
“My goal is to give my community an unwavering voice in Tallahassee,” the 60-year-old civil engineer and West Manatee Fire and Rescue District commissioner said. “I am a fiscal conservative and a political moderate who will always put the interests of community and local businesses above politics.”
Cooper is the third candidate to for the seat long held by Republican Jim Boyd, who will leave office next year because of term limits. Boyd was first elected in 2010 and was subsequently re-elected in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
The other two candidates to file for the seat, which represents Bradenton, Palmetto, Anna Maria Island and parts of northern Sarasota County, are Republicans James Buchanan and Will Robinson.
Cooper said he plans to collect petitions rather than paying the qualifying fee.
“One of my motivations for seeking office is to keep big money out of state elections,” he said.
For Cooper, his priorities are investment in public safety, public education and infrastructure.
“Proposed legislative actions must benefit the public without creating higher consumer costs,” he said.
Cooper, who is a graduate of the University of South Florida and currently owns R. Cooper Engineering, an agricultural engineering consulting firm, said he is an advocate for quality education for all students.
“Lack of access to education poses a threat to our community and our country,” he said. “Educated people strengthen our economy and advance our society. Investing in quality education for all is an investment in our future.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments