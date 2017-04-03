Local

April 3, 2017 8:31 AM

Police investigating fatal crash on Siesta Key

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Sarasota

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Siesta Key early Monday.

The single-car crash occurred on Siesta Drive, according to police.

Siesta Drive from White Lane to Faubel Street had been closed from 3 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., but the area has been cleared.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

