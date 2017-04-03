Police investigating fatal crash on Siesta Key

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Siesta Key early Monday.
The single-car crash occurred on Siesta Drive, according to police.
Siesta Drive from White Lane to Faubel Street had been closed from 3 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., but the area has been cleared.
SPD Traffic working a single car crash with injuries Siesta Dr is currently CLOSED until further notice. From White Ln to Faubel St. pic.twitter.com/nFPZqFpOjP— SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) April 3, 2017
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments