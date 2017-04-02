Weather forecast: Showers possible heading into workweek

Rain chances increase heading into the workweek. Here’s a look at the Bay area forecast:
A few showers will be possible along the sea breeze through Sunday evening mainly from Tampa Bay to Polk County and south where more moisture resides. Some could be heavy, especially in Polk County.
Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, with some patchy fog later. Lows will be in the mid 60s north to around 70 for Tampa Bay.
Surface high pressure covering much of the eastern U.S. on Sunday will be forced east into the Atlantic tonight and Monday as a surface low and cold front pushes into the Gulf. The front will approach our area on Monday night. During the day Monday high clouds will thicken as the system approaches. It will be breezy. Southeast then southwest winds will increase the humidity. There may be a few sea breeze showers in the afternoon mainly inland.
There will be a small chance of showers Tuesday. The front moves toward the area and stalls out to the north. So, temperatures will not drop, and highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to still climb into the low to mid 80s. On Tuesday night, the front will retreat north, keeping us in the warm and humid air for Wednesday. The rain chance on Wednesday will be slight.
By Wednesday night and Thursday, an upper level trough will be building into the central and eastern U.S., dragging a stronger surface front into northern Florida. Rain and thunderstorm chances look to increase from north to south Thursday, with abundant clouds also keeping high temperatures down a bit more Thursday afternoon, generally from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Cooler air will finally arrive on Friday. Comfortable weather will continue into next weekend.
