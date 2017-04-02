Privateers raising money to repair Skullywag

Skullywag, the highway-traveling pirate ship built by members of the Anna Maria Island Privateers, hasn’t been hitting on all cylinders lately.
The engine knocks, the transmission slips, and it may be just a matter of time before the local parade favorite breaks down with its motley, colorful complement of volunteers.
Sunday, Privateers were at Ace’s Live, 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., for Plunderfest II, a musical jam intended to raise money to repair the drive train of the 60-foot wooden ship. Hosting the benefit was Greg “Stretch” Geddus. Other area musicians were invited to climb on board. Among those accepting the invitation was Pro Football Hall of Famer Henry Lawrence.
“If we have to replace everything, we are looking at a cost of about $20,000. It’s in need of some tender, loving care,” said Tim “Hammer” Thompson, media liaison for the 69-member crew which raises money for college scholarships. Any graduating Manatee County high school student may apply for a scholarship.
In the past 16 years, the Privateers have donated about $385,000 to local graduating seniors, Thompson said.
The Anna Maria Chamber of Commerce donated $5,000 to the Privateers for Skullywag repairs from its Trolley Gives Back program, Thompson said.
“You see us everywhere in the community,” Thompson said, adding that one of the Privateers’ next projects is to stuff 3,000 Easter eggs for children benefitted by the Easter Seal program and to provide an Easter bunny.
Privateer John Swager said the Privateers built the Skullywag in 1992 on a Bluebird bus body.
“I am the last one of the original Privateers in the organization who helped built the Skullywag,” Swager said.
He noted the passage of time is reflected in his formerly red beard, which has turned to gray.
“My pirate name is ‘Barbarossa,’” Swager said, referring to the Italian word for red beard. ‘The last time I trimmed it was in 1984.”
For more information about the Anna Maria Island Privateers, visit http://amiprivateers.memberlodge.org/.
