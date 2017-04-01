Cool, breezy overnight; active weather week ahead

Skies will be mostly clear tonight, with some patchy fog later. Lows will be in the low 50s north to mid 60s in Tampa Bay.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with some high clouds. Southeast winds will be light allowing a sea breeze in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The coastal areas will be cooler by mid afternoon with the sea breeze. A few showers will be possible along the sea breeze later in the day, mainly from Tampa Bay to Polk County and south where more moisture resides.
Surface high pressure covering much of the eastern U.S. on Sunday will be forced east into the Atlantic on Sunday night and Monday as a surface low and cold front pushes into the Gulf of Mexico. The front will approach our area on Monday night. During the day Monday high clouds will thicken as the system approaches. There may be a few sea breeze showers in the afternoon mainly inland.
There will be a chance of showers Tuesday. The front moves in and stalls out across our area. So, temperatures will not drop, and highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to still climb into the low to mid 80s. On Tuesday night, the front will retreat north, leaving us in the warm and humid air. The rain chance on Wednesday will be slight.
By Wednesday night and Thursday, an upper level trough will be building into the central and eastern U.S., dragging a stronger surface front into northern Florida. Rain and thunderstorm chances look to increase from north to south Thursday, with abundant clouds also keeping high temperatures down a bit more Thursday afternoon, generally from the mid 70s to near 80 degrees.
Cooler air will finally arrive on Friday. Comfortable weather will continue into next weekend.
