One killed, four injured in shooting at Tampa Hookah bar

Police have arrested Gary Omar Rivera Montanez, 22, of Tampa following a shooting at a Hookah bar at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in downtown Tampa.
Police said Montanez was flirting aggressively with several women at the bar, according to Bay News 9.
After leaving the bar, Montanez drove around the block, before coming back and opening fire at a crowd outside.
Mike Franck, 34, of Tallahassee was struck in the chest and died at the scene, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Four others were injured and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Montanez faces one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.
