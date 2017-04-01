Local

April 1, 2017 12:22 PM

Manatee County’s featured fugitives

Arrested

Marquise Jamel Holmes

4/13/1989

Wanted in sale of rock cocaine

Wanted

Pablo

Campos Dagnino

1/9/1989

Wanted in 3 counts of sexual battery on victim 12-18 by person in custodial authority

Wanted

Willie C. Gilley Jr.

11/19/1964

Wanted in grand theft

Wanted

Maximillian Styles

8/19/1984

Wanted in armed robbery

Wanted

Carlos

Jezreel

Valdovinos-Aguirre

11/28/1991

Wanted in second-degree murder

Wanted

Nathaniel Knight Jr.

02/14/1978

Wanted in aggravated assault with a firearm

Wanted

Brandi

Bellino

12/09/1994

Wanted in violation of probation - possession of a controlled substance

Wanted

Kevin Hayes

07/07/1981

Absconded sex offender wanted in violation of probation for traveling to meet a minor for sex

Wanted

Jordan Bledsoe

06/09/1989

Wanted in violation of probation - grand theft

Wanted

Dallas Woodson

06/13/1984

Wanted in sale or delivery of a controlled substance

Wanted

Avens

Lemieux

06/28/1985

Wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and aggravated assault with firearm

