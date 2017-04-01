Where did $1.3 billion for affordable housing go? Florida Legislature took it.

1:08 Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County clients rely on program Pause

1:33 Manatee Technical College gives out free teeth cleaning, dental advice

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom

0:46 Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?'

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base

0:57 Governor Rick Scott attends Zika roundtable