Robinson Preserve races raise funds, future runners

Running is hard work, but for those who crossed the finish line of the Robinson Preserve Fit2Run 5K and 10K races Friday night, food, drinks and prizes awaited.
Every year for nine years, Robinson Preserve closes its gates for a day of fundraising and races.
Race officials said they expected more than 1,100 runners to cross the finish lines of the 5K and 10K races Friday night. That’s about 50 to 100 runners more than they had last year, said preserve founder Bill Robinson.
Now in its ninth year, the event has raised more than $100,000.
“We’re really excited about the money that we’ve raised over the years,” Robinson said.
Lynn and Steve Kukanza ran the 5K for the first time Friday night after seeing signs set up for the event the night before.
“We’re doing it because we love Robinson Preserve, what a great place to come. We like to come out here and walk,” Steve said.
The start of the races was delayed about 10 minutes because of some competitors stuck in traffic, the announcer said, but once the runners were in place, they got off to a speedy start.
Following the race, participants and supporters enjoyed a spread of food and beverages. Top finishers received prizes.
This year’s races benefited Feeding Empty Little Tummies (FELT), a nonprofit backpack program that feeds homeless children on weekends. It’s the second time Robinson Preserve has partnered with the organization for the race, and the funds raised from the event will be split between the preserve and FELT.
“It’s just a fantastic 501c3, Feeding Empty Little Tummies, who would not love to do that. Kim and her husband are extremely hard workers and have helped us pull this off,” Robinson said.
“We’re in the process of trying to feed 1,800 homeless students in Manatee County,” Kim Bailey, executive director of FELT, said. “In order to do that, fundraisers like today get us to that end goal.”
By Friday, the organization had filled 513 backpacks that will give children six meals over the weekend.
Bailey was grateful for the partnership with the preserve and Fit2Run, which helped organize Friday’s races.
“They’ve encouraged runners clubs at all of the schools, where they have young people running. If you could see the young people that love to run and love to be a part of this, they’re our future runners, they’re our future community leaders, so to partner for this event, it’s a perfect pairing and we couldn’t be happier,” Bailey said.
While awaiting the start of the 5K and 10K races, good friends Mallory Adams and Juliana Bartz, both 9, were resting after finishing the children’s race earlier that evening.
Bartz came in second in the children’s race and first in the girls race, while Adams finished in fourth in the children’s race and second in the girls race. Both experienced racers already, the friends were ready to run the 5K a short time later.
“We love running,” Adams said.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
