March 31, 2017 6:39 PM

Gov. Scott names McHugh to 12th Judicial Circuit Court

Herald staff report

Gov. Rick Scott on Friday announced the appointment of Andrea Watt McHugh, 38, of Sarasota, to the 12th Judicial Circuit Court.

McHugh has served as Assistant State Attorney for the 12th circuit since 2005, according to a press release from Scott’s office.

Owens, who presided over Drug Court in Manatee County, fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Andrew D. Owens Jr.

The governor also announced three reappointments in the 12th Circuit Judicial Nomination Commission — Carly J. Lambert, 36, of Palmetto; William C. Robinson Jr., 41, of Bradenton; and Bonnie Lee A. Polk, 53, of Sarasota. All three terms will end on July 1, 2020.

